2,850 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,578,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,469.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $81.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.68. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

