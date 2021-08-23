BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,375,000 after purchasing an additional 122,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,983,000 after acquiring an additional 301,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,586,000 after acquiring an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,221,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,809,000 after acquiring an additional 262,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $155.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $155.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

