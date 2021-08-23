NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $86.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

