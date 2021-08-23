American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

American International Group stock opened at $53.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.98. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $54.96.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

