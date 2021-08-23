Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,433 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $11,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $75.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.25. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.54 and a 52-week high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.