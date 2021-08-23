Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 3,506 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 30.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

NYSE NIO opened at $36.92 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $66.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.