Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.89 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFO. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $118.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.55. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

