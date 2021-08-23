Arizona State Retirement System Sells 543 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KLA by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,167,000 after buying an additional 96,487 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in KLA by 153.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in KLA by 2.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in KLA by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $319.97 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $655,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.