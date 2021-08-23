Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 866,206 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $51,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $56.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.43. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $780,635 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

