Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.43% of Mohawk Industries worth $57,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $84,315,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,256,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of MHK opened at $200.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $89.64 and a one year high of $231.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.15.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.