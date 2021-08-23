Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $216,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $986,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 131.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $196.39 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $134.77 and a 1 year high of $197.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.78.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

