Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $76.95 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.69.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

