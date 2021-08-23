SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 608 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth about $52,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 37.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $194.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $204.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

