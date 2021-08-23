SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $118,000 Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,085. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

NYSE THG opened at $141.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

