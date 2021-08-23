Brokerages Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) PT at $44.50

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at $1,902,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at $7,525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LZ opened at $36.39 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $40.94.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

