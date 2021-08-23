Brokerages Set Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) PT at $48.83

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $47.74 on Friday. Clear Secure has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.