SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $126,000 Investment in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,087,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 35.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in STORE Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of STOR opened at $35.40 on Monday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.71. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.