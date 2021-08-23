SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $136,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $65.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.04.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

