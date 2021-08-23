State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 14.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 30.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,384.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,408 shares of company stock worth $7,954,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $109.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.95.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

