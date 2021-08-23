600 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Okta by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,583 shares of company stock worth $30,859,915. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $230.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.32. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.91.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

