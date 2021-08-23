Allworth Financial LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 128.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of IVOG opened at $199.11 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.20 and a fifty-two week high of $207.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.86.

