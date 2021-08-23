Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $47.40 on Monday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95.

