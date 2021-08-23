Allworth Financial LP Has $62,000 Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Capital Southwest by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSWC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a market cap of $575.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. On average, analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.61%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

