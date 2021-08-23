New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Catalent were worth $73,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 192,035.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after buying an additional 1,278,953 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Catalent by 45,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $49,603,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Catalent by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE CTLT opened at $123.42 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.58.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $62,742.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.