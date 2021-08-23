New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 124,450 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Baidu worth $69,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,875,361,000 after acquiring an additional 467,284 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 49.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,639,000 after purchasing an additional 808,683 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Baidu by 18.5% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,282,000 after purchasing an additional 289,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 93.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,043,000 after purchasing an additional 834,614 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

BIDU opened at $137.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.74. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.41 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

