New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $64.38 Million Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 66.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,540,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210,988 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $64,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 99.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 471,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 235,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 1,102.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 596,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 546,782 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 40.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

EAF opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

