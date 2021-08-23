Brokerages Set Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) PT at $115.80

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.80.

Several analysts have commented on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Carter’s by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.10. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

