New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $61.50 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,612 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Paychex worth $61,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX opened at $115.42 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

