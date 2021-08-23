Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,778 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 550,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,778 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $69,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $59,197,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $29,851,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 792.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after buying an additional 271,777 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

