Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Trimmed by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,907 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $101,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,236 shares of company stock worth $13,526,699 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of EW stock opened at $118.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

