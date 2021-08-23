Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Science Applications International were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $83.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.54. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.