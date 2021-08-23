Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 602,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,615 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $23,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SCHF stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.73. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

