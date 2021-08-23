Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 8,485 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $26,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $387,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of HDV opened at $97.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.96. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $100.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.