Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,063,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after acquiring an additional 144,167 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,759,000 after acquiring an additional 569,342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 980,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after acquiring an additional 39,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.96. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

