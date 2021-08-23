Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director Michael Austin O’keefe Acquires 25,000 Shares

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director Michael Austin O’keefe bought 25,000 shares of Nova Leap Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,950,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,424,145.32.

CVE NLH opened at C$0.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.71. Nova Leap Health Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.32 and a twelve month high of C$0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$55.23 million and a P/E ratio of 13.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.84.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, daily living, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Arkansas, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

