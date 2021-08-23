Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director Michael Austin O’keefe Acquires 25,000 Shares

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Director Michael Austin O’keefe bought 25,000 shares of Nova Leap Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,950,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,424,145.32.
CVE NLH opened at C$0.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.71. Nova Leap Health Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.32 and a twelve month high of C$0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$55.23 million and a P/E ratio of 13.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.84.
About Nova Leap Health
