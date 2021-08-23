Zacks: Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $24.09 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

