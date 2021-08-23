$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 21.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Shares of WMC opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1,494.10, a current ratio of 1,494.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.