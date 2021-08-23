Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Vocera Communications posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,916 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $182,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $26,663.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,111 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VCRA stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.40 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

