Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $856,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $20,318,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $55.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

