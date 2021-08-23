Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 18,248 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,248 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 877.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,456,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $28.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,794 shares of company stock worth $7,223,237. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

