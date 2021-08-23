Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $860,000 in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in The Macerich by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Macerich by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Macerich by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

MAC stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

