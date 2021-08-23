Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 579,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of M. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,414,000 after acquiring an additional 581,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Macy’s by 11.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,209,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,148,000 after acquiring an additional 423,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on M. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

