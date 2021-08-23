Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $286.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.81, a P/E/G ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

