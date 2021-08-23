Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after buying an additional 418,973 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after buying an additional 898,960 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,363,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after buying an additional 118,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after buying an additional 1,157,287 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

