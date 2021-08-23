Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $835.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $817.88. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.28.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

