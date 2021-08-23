Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,657,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 64,832 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after buying an additional 42,595 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 567.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 507,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,357,000 after buying an additional 35,082 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $76.98 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $80.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.25.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

