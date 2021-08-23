Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global stock opened at $437.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.76. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $446.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

