Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $35,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,400.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,644,000 after purchasing an additional 140,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,718.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 125,269 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 131,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $296.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $200.05 and a 52 week high of $302.51.

