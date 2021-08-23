12,560 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $29.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.53. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

