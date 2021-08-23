Holloway Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 21.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 279,231 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $75,644,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 124.3% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,768 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $304.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.65. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

